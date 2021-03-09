Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.79.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

FANG stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,295,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

