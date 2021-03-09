Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 766,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,900. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.