Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.16% of Trupanion worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trupanion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.02. 13,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,740. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,108.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

