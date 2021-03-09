Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 6.2%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.40 and last traded at $87.35. 503,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 433,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,183.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

