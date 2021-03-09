TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0205

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

