TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $87.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TTEC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.