Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) EVP David John Woroch Sells 4,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 14th, David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00.

TCX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 1,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.46 million, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 0.72. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tucows by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tucows by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

