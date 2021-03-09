Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Buy Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.68.
Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.24. The company had a trading volume of 744,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$24.63.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
