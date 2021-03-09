Tudor Pickering Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.50. 70,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,372. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

