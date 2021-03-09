Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading 9.2% Higher

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.34. 856,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,822,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

