Tuniu (TOUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

TOUR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 3,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

