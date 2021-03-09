Turquoise Hill Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,270 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,184 shares during the period.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

TRQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 54,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,324. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.