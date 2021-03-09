Turquoise Hill Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 1,270 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,184 shares during the period.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.