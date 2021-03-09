Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.54. 331,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.55. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

