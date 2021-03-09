TurtleNetwork Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,621.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.08 million and $2,621.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

