Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.45

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 2668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.