Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.45

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 2668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

