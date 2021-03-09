Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.77 and last traded at $125.03. Approximately 1,517,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 972,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.48.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $2,984,883.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,183.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $647,508.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,423 shares of company stock worth $38,467,098. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

