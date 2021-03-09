Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.