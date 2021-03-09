Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.52. Approximately 22,587,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 24,180,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

