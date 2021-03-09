TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.18 or 0.00781021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

2KEY is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

