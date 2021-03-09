Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 3,562,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,576,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $128,250.00. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,858,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,858,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $661,263. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 250,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

