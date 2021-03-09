U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

