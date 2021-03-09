U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 337,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

