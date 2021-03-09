U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 1,682,597 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 12.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $286,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.61 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

