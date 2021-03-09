U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 2,700 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,499 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

HLT stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

