U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 73,429 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up about 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.30% of Azul worth $29,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Azul by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

AZUL stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

