U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 350,729 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,806,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

