U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes makes up approximately 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.57% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

