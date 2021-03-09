U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 807,235 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 4.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 5.00% of Air Transport Services Group worth $93,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

