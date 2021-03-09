U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 664,355 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 5.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.92% of Alaska Air Group worth $123,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $65.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock valued at $945,841. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.