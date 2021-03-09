U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,042 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of B2Gold worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in B2Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.