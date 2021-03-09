U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

