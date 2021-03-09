U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,610 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.15% of DRDGOLD worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 262,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DRD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $629.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

