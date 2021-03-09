U S Global Investors Inc. Has $10.28 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 0.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $109.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

