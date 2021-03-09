U S Global Investors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 627,445 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

