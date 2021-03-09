U S Global Investors Inc. Has $83.30 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the quarter. SkyWest comprises approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of SkyWest worth $83,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

