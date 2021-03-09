U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises approximately 11.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of United Airlines worth $267,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

UAL stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

