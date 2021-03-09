U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

WPM stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

