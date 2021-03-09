U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 25.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,076,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $299,019,000 after acquiring an additional 218,785 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $255.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

