U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $27,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

HL opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

