U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $77,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $318.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.54. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

