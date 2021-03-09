U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 234,522 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 3.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.21% of General Dynamics worth $88,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,019,000 after buying an additional 417,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $170.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $171.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.