U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. makes up approximately 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASR opened at $171.30 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $190.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

