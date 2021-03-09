U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

KL stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

