U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,959,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

STZ opened at $217.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

