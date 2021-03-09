U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,182 shares during the period. Maverix Metals accounts for about 0.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.60% of Maverix Metals worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

MMX stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.15 million, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

