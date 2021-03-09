U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 5.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 1,030,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,326,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

