U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Up 12.1%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) rose 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 2,973,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,942,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.