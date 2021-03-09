Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 267,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 240,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527,289. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.