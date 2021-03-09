Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Head-To-Head Review

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Uber Technologies and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 4 30 0 2.88 PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $61.16, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. PFSweb has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and PFSweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 7.26 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -8.12 PFSweb $294.02 million 0.51 -$2.17 million $0.05 147.60

PFSweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -53.12% -43.27% -17.01% PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27%

Summary

PFSweb beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

