Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $16.67 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $16.67 million and $27,021.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.20 or 0.03374368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00367040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.43 or 0.00991512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00410258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00346953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00248386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00022454 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

